Putin announced a visit to Mongolia. Ukraine urged the country to arrest him under an ICC warrant

Against the backdrop of the announced visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia, Kyiv has called on the country to execute a mandatory international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the information about the planned visit of Vladimir Putin to Mongolia at the invitation of the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, we would like to state the following. The Ukrainian side hopes that the Government of Mongolia is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. A warrant for his arrest on suspicion of illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation has been issued by the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction Mongolia recognizes - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The department also emphasized that the abduction of Ukrainian children is only one of the many crimes for which Putin and the rest of the military and political leadership of Russia must face justice.

All of these individuals are guilty of an aggressive war against Ukraine, atrocities against the Ukrainian people, murder, rape, robbery, shelling of civilian infrastructure and genocide.

We call on the Mongolian authorities to execute the binding international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague - the Ukrainian ministry summarized.

Context

On September 3, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin plans to visit Mongolia at the invitation of President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh.

It should be recalled that Mongolia recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023. The country has the ability to arrest the Kremlin leader.

Recall

Ukraine's embassy in Mexico has called for Putin's arrestif he arrives at the inauguration of the new president. The Mexican government must execute an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.