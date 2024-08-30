Putin announced a visit to Mongolia. Ukraine urged the country to arrest him under an ICC warrant

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Putin announced a visit to Mongolia. Ukraine urged the country to arrest him under an ICC warrant

Putin announced a visit to Mongolia. Ukraine urged the country to arrest him under an ICC warrant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19723 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Mongolia to execute the international arrest warrant for Putin during his planned visit. Kyiv reminded that Mongolia recognizes the jurisdiction of the ICC, which issued the arrest warrant for the Russian president.

Against the backdrop of the announced visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia, Kyiv has called on the country to execute a mandatory international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , UNN reports.

Details

In connection with the information about the planned visit of Vladimir Putin to Mongolia at the invitation of the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, we would like to state the following. The Ukrainian side hopes that the Government of Mongolia is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. A warrant for his arrest on suspicion of illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation has been issued by the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction Mongolia recognizes

- the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. 

 The department also emphasized that the abduction of Ukrainian children is only one of the many crimes for which Putin and the rest of the military and political leadership of Russia must face justice.

All of these individuals are guilty of an aggressive war against Ukraine, atrocities against the Ukrainian people, murder, rape, robbery, shelling of civilian infrastructure and genocide.  

We call on the Mongolian authorities to execute the binding international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague

- the Ukrainian ministry summarized. 

Context 

On September 3, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin plans to visit Mongolia at the invitation of President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh.

It should be recalled that Mongolia recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023. The country has the ability to arrest the Kremlin leader.

Recall

Ukraine's embassy in Mexico has called for Putin's arrestif he arrives at the inauguration of the new president. The Mexican government must execute an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World

