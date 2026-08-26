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Moldova reported a new violation of its airspace by a UAV from the Ukrainian side

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The drone entered Moldova from the Ukrainian side near Palanca and returned five minutes later. Chișinău reports regular incidents.

Moldova reported a new violation of its airspace by a UAV from the Ukrainian side

Moldova's airspace was violated again on August 26 by an aircraft that entered from the direction of Ukraine near the village of Palanca. This was reported by Moldova's Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Operations Service of the National Army of Moldova, the incident occurred at 17:38 near the settlement of Palanca in Ștefan Vodă District.

At 17:43, the object left Moldovan territory and, from the direction of the settlement of Tudora, flew back into Ukraine near the village of Hradeniți in Odesa Region.

The unauthorized flight over our country's airspace occurred after Russia's air attacks on Ukraine earlier today

- Moldova's Ministry of Defense reported.

Moldova reports regular violations

Recently, Moldova has repeatedly reported violations of its airspace and drone-related incidents. The previous case occurred on the night of August 25.

A drone that flew in from Moldova after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine was found in Romania25.08.26, 02:37 • 13692 views

At that time, several explosions were heard on Ukrainian territory near the Vulcănești–Vinogradivka checkpoint, several kilometers from Moldova. The Ukrainian Vinogradivka checkpoint sustained significant damage; there were no casualties.

The checkpoint was temporarily closed, but on August 26 it became known that operations had resumed. Rescuers, police officers, border guards, customs officers and road services were involved in clearing the consequences of the attack and restoring the Vinogradivka checkpoint.

Border crossing point with Moldova has resumed operations after another Russian attack26.08.26, 16:28 • 3046 views

Stepan Haftko

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