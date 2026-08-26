Border crossing point with Moldova has resumed operations after another Russian attack

The Vynohradivka–Vulcănești border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova has resumed operations after a Russian attack, the Restoration Agency reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The Vynohradivka–Vulcănești border crossing has resumed operations - the agency reported.

Details

The agency noted that "the infrastructure of the Vynohradivka–Vulcănești road border crossing in Odesa region was damaged in a Russian attack." The crossing was temporarily closed.

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The Restoration Service in Odesa region and a contractor, the State Emergency Service, the National Police of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the State Customs Service of Ukraine jointly helped eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore the facility’s operations, the agency said.

"Specialists promptly carried out the initial restoration work and ensured the necessary conditions for the operation of the control services. The border crossing has now resumed operations and is carrying out clearance procedures," the statement said.

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