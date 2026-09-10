Moldova rejected Russia's accusations of transporting weapons through a checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Russia of deliberately attacking the Tudora–Starokozache border crossing and attempting to justify the strike with false claims about the transportation of weapons from Moldova to Ukraine. Newsmaker reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Foreign Ministry’s statement came after Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack. Moscow said it had struck logistical facilities at the Starokozache crossing, which, according to the Russian side, were used to transport military cargo to Ukraine.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry refuted these claims and emphasized that weapons are not transported to Ukraine through the country’s territory.

This is a false and completely unsubstantiated claim. Weapons are not transported to Ukraine through the territory of the Republic of Moldova — neither through the Tudora–Starokozache border crossing nor through any other border crossing. People pass through these crossings — families, children, mothers, and elderly people traveling between the two countries. As a result of last night’s attack, two civilians were killed and several more people were injured. The attempt to justify the killing of civilians with false claims about the alleged "transportation of weapons" is cynical and unacceptable. Moldova strongly condemns this attack and categorically rejects any attempts to justify it through lies and disinformation - the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

We remind you

During the night of September 8–9, Russia attacked the Ukrainian side of the Tudora–Starokozache border crossing. Two more drones fell near the Starokozache border crossing on Ukrainian territory.

The attack damaged the infrastructure of the Ukrainian border crossing, and the operation of the joint border crossing with Moldova was suspended.

Chișinău condemned the Russian attack, which killed two Ukrainian citizens and injured several more people. A Moldovan citizen was among those affected. The Moldovan authorities also expressed their full solidarity with Ukraine.

This is not the first such incident near Moldova’s border. Over the past three weeks, the operation of several border crossings was temporarily suspended because of Russian attacks on Ukraine that took place in the immediate vicinity of Moldovan territory.