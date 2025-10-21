$41.760.03
MOL "Danube" oil refinery burned in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

A fire broke out at the AV3 unit of the Danube oil refinery in Százhalombatta, Hungary, on Monday evening. According to data as of Tuesday morning, October 21, firefighters managed to localize the blaze. Damages are being assessed.

MOL "Danube" oil refinery burned in Hungary

A fire broke out at the AV3 unit of the Danube Oil Refinery in Százhalombatta on the evening of October 20. As of this morning, the fire has been localized, and there are no casualties. The Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is investigating the causes of the incident.

UNN writes with reference to Magyar Nemzet.

Details

A fire broke out at the AV3 unit of MOL's Danube Oil Refinery, which was subsequently localized by firefighters, with control of the affected area ensured. There were no casualties, and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

According to official information, no one was injured on the territory of the outbreak site.

Currently, damages are being assessed, and units that were not in the outbreak zone are gradually resuming operations,

We adhere to emergency protocols at the affected plants and, assessing the damage, are gradually restarting the plant units that were not affected by the fire.

- the company's statement says.

Also, local authorities "constantly monitor air quality," and according to official information, no values exceeding the permissible health norm have been recorded.

Addition

In its statement, Mol emphasizes: in the near future, they will focus on supplies from Hungary, and are also considering the need to use strategic reserves.

Recall

An explosion occurred at the Petrotel Lukoil refinery in the Romanian city of Ploiești, the plant belongs to a Russian company. One person was seriously injured, but there was no fire.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Hungary