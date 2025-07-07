$41.730.01
Modric to join Milan after Club World Cup - Allegri

Kyiv • UNN

 336 views

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the transfer of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric to the Italian club after the Club World Cup. Real Madrid did not extend Modric's contract, and he will leave the team after the tournament.

Modric to join Milan after Club World Cup - Allegri

Croatian midfielder of Real Madrid Luka Modric will join Italian AC Milan after the Club World Cup. This was stated by AC Milan's head coach Massimiliano Allegri during a press conference, as reported by the club's official website, according to UNN.

Modric will arrive in August, he is an extraordinary player. In midfield, besides him, we have Ricci (Samuele - ed.), Loftus-Cheek, who scored 12 goals two years ago, Fofana, Bondo (Warre - ed.), Musa. Very good players, we will play in trios and depending on the characteristics we will field them 

- said Allegri.

Addition

In May, UNN reported that Real Madrid decided not to extend the contract with club legend Luka Modric. The Croatian, who joined the "Blancos" in 2012, will leave the team after the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the USA.

Real advanced to the 1/2 finals of the Club World Cup, beating Borussia Dortmund (3:2), where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Bayern Munich in the 1/4 finals.

The match will take place on July 9. Tomorrow, July 8, the first semi-final match will be held, in which Brazilian Fluminense will meet London Chelsea.

Real Madrid legend Modrić leaves the club22.05.25, 19:12 • 3248 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Real Madrid
United States
