Mobilization of prisoners: Rada adopts law

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and in general a draft law that would allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are performing military service. For the second reading, the rules were taken into account, according to which persons convicted of corruption and serious crimes will not be able to use the parole. This is reported by UNN with reference to the live broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting, which is conducted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

The bill was supported by 279 MPs.

The draft law stipulates that during mobilization and/or martial law, the court may apply conditional early release to persons serving a sentence of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for military service under contract.

However, convicted persons serving a sentence for crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of the intentional murder of two or more persons or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or serving a sentence for corruption will not be able to be drafted.

A court may apply for conditional release of a convicted person for military service under a contract if the convict has expressed a desire to join the army.

If the court decides to grant conditional release, the convicted person is sent to the TDC to sign a contract within 24 hours, accompanied by the National Guard.

A court hearing to consider a petition for conditional release for military service is held with the participation of the prosecutor, the convicted person and a representative of the penitentiary institution.

The court may deny a convicted person parole, but the convicted person may apply to the court again no earlier than three months later to reconsider the application.

If a convicted person has already arrived at a military unit, administrative supervision is exercised by the commander of the military unit where he/she is performing military service. Convicts subject to administrative supervision are registered separately in the military unit.

The convicts will be accepted for military service as privates, sergeants and officers, as well as officers in accordance with the military ranks for which they are registered.

Convicts who are recognized as fit for military service for health reasons, have passed a professional and psychological selection and have a sufficient level of physical fitness to perform military service duties will be accepted for contractual military service.

The term of service of convicts will be until the end of the special period. However, the convicts can be discharged from the service for health reasons or by the announcement of the decision on demobilization.

Convicts will not be granted annual basic leave, but may be granted leave for family reasons and other valid reasons for a maximum of 10 calendar days.

It is also proposed to establish a penalty of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years for persons who have been released on parole from serving their sentence but refused to perform military service.

Recall

On April 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a draft lawthat would allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are performing military service.

Before the second reading, it was planned to remove the provisions that would prevent persons convicted of corruption and serious crimes from applying for early release.