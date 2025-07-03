Mobilization of Moldovan citizens into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Center for Countering Disinformation warned about another Kremlin fake

Russian propagandists are spreading false information about the mobilization of Moldovan citizens into the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Odesa and the region. The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that this is a fake, writes UNN.

Enemy TG channels are spreading a fake "document" on behalf of the Odesa TCC about the alleged mobilization of persons with dual citizenship, including Moldovan, in Odesa and the region - the message says.

Details

The CPD reported that this is a fake, which is being spread to destabilize the region.

In fact, this is a fake - no such document exists, as reported by the Odesa Regional TCC and SP. The forgery is indicated by grammatical errors, violations of design standards, and a fake "Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 69/2025 dated 24.02.2025" - explained the experts.

It is also reported that the current decree with number 69/2025 is dated 05.02.2025 and concerns other issues.

The purpose of the fake is to destabilize the situation in the region - emphasized the CPD.

Addition

Russia is spreading disinformation about the torture of prisoners amid exchanges, accusing Ukraine. This is an attempt to hide its own war crimes, recorded by the UN, including executions and torture of Ukrainians.