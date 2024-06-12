Missile threat detected in several regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a missile threat was recorded in the eastern, northern, and southern regions of Ukraine as a result of possible launches of enemy cruise missiles from TU-95MS aircraft.
Attention!
Missile danger for eastern, northern and southern regions!
Cruise missile launches from TU-95MS aircraft are possible
