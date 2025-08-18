Missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased to 8 people

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the evening of August 17, the number of victims increased to 8 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the OVA Oleh Syniehubov.

It is noted that at least 12 residential multi-story buildings were damaged in the city.

Unfortunately, the number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv continues to grow. As of now, 8 people have already sought medical help. At this moment, doctors are providing assistance to 36-year-old and 82-year-old women - Syniehubov clarified.

According to updated data, among the victims are residents of the residential quarter that was hit by the enemy. All injured are being provided with the necessary assistance, some people have been hospitalized. Medics, rescuers, and utility services are working on site.

On August 17, a ballistic missile strike on a multi-apartment building was recorded in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

