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Missile attack on Kyiv: at least one person killed, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

A person was killed and two injured people were hospitalized as a result of the missile attack on Kyiv. Debris caused destruction, fires, and vehicles to catch fire.

Missile attack on Kyiv: at least one person killed, two injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv during the night of Thursday, September 24, at least one person was killed and two others were injured. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, both injured people were hospitalized by medics. Klitschko also spoke about the consequences of the strike on the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

Falling debris in the courtyards of a 16-story building and private residential houses. And also onto an administrative building. ... Debris fell into the yard of a private home, partially destroying the building. There may be people under the rubble

- Klitschko stated.

In addition, he reported that in the Podilskyi district, debris fell onto a car park near a medical facility, and cars caught fire.

Background

During the night of Thursday, September 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. According to monitoring channels, the enemy attacked the capital with Zircon missiles. Fires broke out in the city.

In Kyiv and the region, Russian attacks caused internet outages for 100,000 subscribers23.09.26, 18:30 • 3808 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
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Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv