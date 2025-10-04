Ministry of Defense scales up DOT-Chain Defence marketplace: 130 brigades to get access in October

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is scaling up the military marketplace DOT-Chain Defence. 130 brigades will be connected to it, and an additional UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

DOT-Chain Defence allows units to independently order the exact weapons they need at the front and receive them quickly. The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense takes care of all the bureaucracy. - the message says.

In October, 130 brigades will gain access to the marketplace: 12 that participated in the pilot launch, and another 118 in various sectors of the front. An additional UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated for this, which the General Staff will distribute among the brigades. Relevant changes with the redistribution of the budget and an increase in the number of military units have been made to the Lists and volumes.

We are giving the military a tool that allows them to independently prioritize and quickly get what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy. The scaling of DOT-Chain Defence and additional funding will allow us to meet critical needs at the front even more quickly. - emphasized the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"DOT-Chain Defence is an example of effective transformation of procurement during wartime. In two months of piloting, the platform has already proven its effectiveness: the average delivery time for drones has been reduced from months to 10 days," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Currently, FPV drones, "bombers," and aircraft-type drones are available on the platform. Other types of UAVs, NRKs, EW/REC systems, and drops will be gradually added.

"DOT-Chain Defence simplifies the provision of drones to brigades. A serviceman orders the necessary weapon with a few clicks in the online store and receives it at the front within two weeks. Scaling up to 130 brigades means that even more units will be able to quickly receive drones for specific combat missions. The AOZ team is also working on expanding the range of goods in the marketplace," said AOZ Director Arsen Zhumadilov.

Also, the platform's development plans include new features:

"Drone Constructor" will allow the military to customize drone configurations for specific combat missions and situations at the front. The launch is planned by the end of the year.

Service requests for online consultations, which will allow for prompt technical support.

A rating system that will allow users to leave ratings and reviews about received goods and user experience.

Since the first order in the marketplace on July 31, 45,713 drones and EW systems have been delivered through DOT-Chain Defence.

A thousand drones have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military via the DOT-Chain Defence system