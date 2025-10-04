Ministry of Defense scales up DOT-Chain Defence marketplace: 130 brigades to get access in October

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 14396 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 32794 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 50645 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 67144 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80344 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70186 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 39710 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51767 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34471 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21720 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
82%
747mm
Popular news
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 11127 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 11924 views
Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDCOctober 4, 07:17 AM • 7200 views
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehiclesOctober 4, 08:50 AM • 6572 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11036 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 32799 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 41538 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 53063 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80349 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70188 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11116 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 24601 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 50648 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 37906 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 40583 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Ministry of Defense scales up DOT-Chain Defence marketplace: 130 brigades to get access in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is scaling up the military marketplace DOT-Chain Defence, connecting 130 brigades to it. An additional UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems, which will allow units to receive the necessary weapons faster.

Ministry of Defense scales up DOT-Chain Defence marketplace: 130 brigades to get access in October

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is scaling up the military marketplace DOT-Chain Defence. 130 brigades will be connected to it, and an additional UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

DOT-Chain Defence allows units to independently order the exact weapons they need at the front and receive them quickly. The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense takes care of all the bureaucracy.

- the message says.

In October, 130 brigades will gain access to the marketplace: 12 that participated in the pilot launch, and another 118 in various sectors of the front. An additional UAH 1.5 billion has been allocated for this, which the General Staff will distribute among the brigades. Relevant changes with the redistribution of the budget and an increase in the number of military units have been made to the Lists and volumes.

We are giving the military a tool that allows them to independently prioritize and quickly get what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy. The scaling of DOT-Chain Defence and additional funding will allow us to meet critical needs at the front even more quickly.

- emphasized the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"DOT-Chain Defence is an example of effective transformation of procurement during wartime. In two months of piloting, the platform has already proven its effectiveness: the average delivery time for drones has been reduced from months to 10 days," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Currently, FPV drones, "bombers," and aircraft-type drones are available on the platform. Other types of UAVs, NRKs, EW/REC systems, and drops will be gradually added.

"DOT-Chain Defence simplifies the provision of drones to brigades. A serviceman orders the necessary weapon with a few clicks in the online store and receives it at the front within two weeks. Scaling up to 130 brigades means that even more units will be able to quickly receive drones for specific combat missions. The AOZ team is also working on expanding the range of goods in the marketplace," said AOZ Director Arsen Zhumadilov.

Also, the platform's development plans include new features:

  • "Drone Constructor" will allow the military to customize drone configurations for specific combat missions and situations at the front. The launch is planned by the end of the year.
    • Service requests for online consultations, which will allow for prompt technical support.
      • A rating system that will allow users to leave ratings and reviews about received goods and user experience.

        Since the first order in the marketplace on July 31, 45,713 drones and EW systems have been delivered through DOT-Chain Defence.

        A thousand drones have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military via the DOT-Chain Defence system13.08.25, 21:34 • 7189 views

        Olga Rozgon

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Denys Shmyhal