Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2694 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 6288 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 10236 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 10693 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 11322 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18864 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 16123 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26917 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41677 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 41088 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Publications
Exclusives
Ministry of Defense for the first time purchases armored blankets to protect soldiers on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Department of Defense of Ukraine is for the first time purchasing armored blankets to protect Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from shrapnel on the battlefield. These multifunctional tent-like products will expand the capabilities for personnel protection.

The State Logistics Operator (SLO) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has for the first time in history announced the procurement of armored blankets – multifunctional protective products designed for individual and collective protection of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from shrapnel on the battlefield. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SLO, such blankets should significantly expand the possibilities for protecting personnel.

This product looks like a tent and is designed to provide protection against fragments of artillery shells, mines, hand grenades, and other explosive elements.

Wounded Soldier's Kit: 50,000 items of adaptive clothing already delivered for defenders03.11.25, 00:25 • 4012 views

According to the Ministry of Defense, the armored blanket, which enhances the protection of personnel, can be used during the movement of military personnel in open terrain, for quick shelter of dugouts and positions, and also serve as a protective element in unarmored vehicles.

In addition, the product can be used for the safe evacuation of the wounded from the line of contact.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine