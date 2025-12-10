Ministry of Defense for the first time purchases armored blankets to protect soldiers on the front line

The State Logistics Operator (SLO) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has for the first time in history announced the procurement of armored blankets – multifunctional protective products designed for individual and collective protection of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from shrapnel on the battlefield. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SLO, such blankets should significantly expand the possibilities for protecting personnel.

This product looks like a tent and is designed to provide protection against fragments of artillery shells, mines, hand grenades, and other explosive elements.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the armored blanket, which enhances the protection of personnel, can be used during the movement of military personnel in open terrain, for quick shelter of dugouts and positions, and also serve as a protective element in unarmored vehicles.

In addition, the product can be used for the safe evacuation of the wounded from the line of contact.