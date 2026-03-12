Ministers from 22 countries opposed Russia's participation in the Venice Biennale

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
02:55 PM • 10 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 1292 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 6018 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 16945 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34039 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 44299 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 54288 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 67849 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 58893 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 46194 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.1m/s
35%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 49773 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 35887 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32409 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27336 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 22581 views
Publications
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 4300 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 4826 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 27756 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 32836 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 59728 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
António Costa
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Iraq
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 700 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 1208 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 15005 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 42781 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 31319 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
ChatGPT
DJI Mavic

Ministers from 22 countries opposed Russia's participation in the Venice Biennale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Representatives of 22 states called on the exhibition organizers not to provide Russia with a cultural platform. This is Russia's first attempt to return to the event since 2022.

Ministers from 22 countries opposed Russia's participation in the Venice Biennale

Ministers from 22 countries have called on the Venice Biennale to reconsider Russia's participation in the international art exhibition. They believe that granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform sends a deeply disturbing signal. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture of Latvia, writes UNN.

Details

Ministers of culture and foreign affairs emphasize that granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform during the war against Ukraine sends an alarming signal to the entire cultural community.

Culture is not separate from the realities society faces. It shapes how people understand the world, what they value, and how they choose to act. Therefore, cultural institutions have not only artistic significance but also moral responsibility.

- the statement reads.

The letter noted that Russia's war has led to the systematic destruction of Ukraine's cultural life and heritage. In addition, Russia remains subject to European and international sanctions, including in the cultural sphere, imposed for its violation of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty.

In this context, granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform is a deeply disturbing signal. We express our deep concern about the significant risk of the Russian Federation instrumentalizing its participation in the Venice Biennale to create an image of legitimacy and international recognition, which sharply contrasts with the reality of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage, as well as European and international sanctions.

- the statement reads.

The statement was signed by representatives of: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

The letter is addressed to the President of the Venice Biennale, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, the Board of Directors of the exhibition, and the Italian Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine have already called for Russia not to be returned to the Venice Biennale.

A Russian pavilion is planned to open at the 61st festival (May 9 - November 22, 2026). This will be Russia's first participation in the exhibition since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Addition

The Russian pavilion at the art fair was closed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leading to the exclusion of Russian artists and institutions from major European cultural events.

Theater in Florence cancels performances by Russian ballerina Zakharova09.01.26, 16:10 • 4048 views

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World