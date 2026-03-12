Ministers from 22 countries opposed Russia's participation in the Venice Biennale

Ministers from 22 countries have called on the Venice Biennale to reconsider Russia's participation in the international art exhibition. They believe that granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform sends a deeply disturbing signal. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture of Latvia, writes UNN.

Ministers of culture and foreign affairs emphasize that granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform during the war against Ukraine sends an alarming signal to the entire cultural community.

Culture is not separate from the realities society faces. It shapes how people understand the world, what they value, and how they choose to act. Therefore, cultural institutions have not only artistic significance but also moral responsibility. - the statement reads.

The letter noted that Russia's war has led to the systematic destruction of Ukraine's cultural life and heritage. In addition, Russia remains subject to European and international sanctions, including in the cultural sphere, imposed for its violation of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty.

In this context, granting Russia a prestigious international cultural platform is a deeply disturbing signal. We express our deep concern about the significant risk of the Russian Federation instrumentalizing its participation in the Venice Biennale to create an image of legitimacy and international recognition, which sharply contrasts with the reality of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage, as well as European and international sanctions. - the statement reads.

The statement was signed by representatives of: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

The letter is addressed to the President of the Venice Biennale, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, the Board of Directors of the exhibition, and the Italian Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine have already called for Russia not to be returned to the Venice Biennale.

A Russian pavilion is planned to open at the 61st festival (May 9 - November 22, 2026). This will be Russia's first participation in the exhibition since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Russian pavilion at the art fair was closed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leading to the exclusion of Russian artists and institutions from major European cultural events.

