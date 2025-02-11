Minister Lisovyi summoned to the Rada for a report on teachers' salaries

The head of the relevant ministry, Oksen Lisovyi, was summoned to the Verkhovna Rada to report on the problematic issues of teachers' and educators' salaries .

Transmits to UNN with reference to MP Honcharenko's Telegram channel.

He offered to hear him speak about the situation with the salaries of teachers, educators, assistant educators, and technical workers. In general, the situation in the field of education is catastrophic. - writes the MP.

According to Honcharenko, 185 MPs supported the proposal.

These votes are enough to summon the minister. We are waiting for Mr. Lisovyi in the Rada!

Recall

Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi has explained his plans to raise teachers' salaries: there is a corresponding concept, "we will protect the country, repel the enemy and make education the number one priority.

“Teacher's Thousand” will not affect the minimum wage supplement - MES