Minister of Defense of Ukraine meets with Danish delegation

He held an important meeting with a delegation led by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, according to UNN.

Today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with a delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen. During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of cooperation in the defense sector and further support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Umerov expressed his deep gratitude to the government and people of Denmark for their unwavering faith in Ukraine's victory, as well as for their significant contribution to the development of the country's defense capabilities.

Denmark was the first country to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry, and we call it the “Danish model”. Thanks to this model, Denmark has financed the production of Ukrainian equipment worth more than 50 million euros - Rustem Umerov noted.

The two sides also discussed the situation on the battlefield, including the enemy's plans and the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Umerov emphasized the threat posed by Russian aviation, which flies about 200 sorties daily and launches up to 150 bombs. To counteract this air superiority, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense system and gain air superiority. He emphasized Denmark's role in this fight, in particular by training Ukrainian pilots and providing F-16 fighter jets, which have already demonstrated their effectiveness on the battlefield.

I am grateful to Denmark for its strong support and I am confident that our cooperation will help secure a free future for Ukraine and Europe - Rustem Umerov added.

