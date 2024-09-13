Minister of Defense of Ukraine meets with Danish delegation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149700 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150711 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141990 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194755 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112337 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183939 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104954 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 45921 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72840 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69209 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42680 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49345 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183939 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199282 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148223 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147611 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151818 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142834 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159334 views
Actual
Minister of Defense of Ukraine meets with Danish delegation

Minister of Defense of Ukraine meets with Danish delegation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60431 views

Rustem Umerov met with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. The parties discussed cooperation in the defense sector, support for Ukraine and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, countering Russian aviation.

He held an important meeting with a delegation led by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with a delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen. During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of cooperation in the defense sector and further support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Umerov expressed his deep gratitude to the government and people of Denmark for their unwavering faith in Ukraine's victory, as well as for their significant contribution to the development of the country's defense capabilities. 

Denmark was the first country to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry, and we call it the “Danish model”. Thanks to this model, Denmark has financed the production of Ukrainian equipment worth more than 50 million euros

- Rustem Umerov noted.

The two sides also discussed the situation on the battlefield, including the enemy's plans and the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Umerov emphasized the threat posed by Russian aviation, which flies about 200 sorties daily and launches up to 150 bombs. To counteract this air superiority, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense system and gain air superiority. He emphasized Denmark's role in this fight, in particular by training Ukrainian pilots and providing F-16 fighter jets, which have already demonstrated their effectiveness on the battlefield.

I am grateful to Denmark for its strong support and I am confident that our cooperation will help secure a free future for Ukraine and Europe

- Rustem Umerov added.

Zelenskyy discusses F-16 and joint weapons production with Danish Defense Minister13.09.24, 20:34 • 21218 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising