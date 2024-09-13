Zelenskyy discusses F-16 and joint weapons production with Danish Defense Minister

On Friday, September 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Danish Minister of Defense in Kyiv. They discussed military cooperation, including the issue of F-16 fighters. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Details

Today I met with the Danish Minister of Defense. It was a very informative meeting. Denmark is the first country with which we started joint production of weapons. And these weapons are already helping at the front. Together we are making Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems. Of course, we also talked about other aspects of our cooperation, including the F-16. Denmark is indeed one of the leaders in supporting our defense industry - The President of Ukraine said.

Recall

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Folketing Søren Gele and Vice Speakers of the Danish Parliament. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Danish leaders for their continued support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, noting their assistance not only in the military, but also in the financial and humanitarian spheres.