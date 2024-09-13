ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy discusses F-16 and joint weapons production with Danish Defense Minister

Zelenskyy discusses F-16 and joint weapons production with Danish Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21219 views

The President of Ukraine met with the Danish Minister of Defense in Kyiv. They discussed military cooperation, in particular the F-16 issue and the joint production of the Bohdan air defense system.

On Friday, September 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Danish Minister of Defense in Kyiv. They discussed military cooperation, including the issue of F-16 fighters. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Details

Today I met with the Danish Minister of Defense. It was a very informative meeting. Denmark is the first country with which we started joint production of weapons. And these weapons are already helping at the front. Together we are making Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems. Of course, we also talked about other aspects of our cooperation, including the F-16. Denmark is indeed one of the leaders in supporting our defense industry 

- The President of Ukraine said. 

Recall

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Folketing Søren Gele and Vice Speakers of the Danish Parliament. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Danish leaders for their continued support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, noting their assistance not only in the military, but also in the financial and humanitarian spheres.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

