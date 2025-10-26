Minibus hit in Sumy region: 69-year-old man dies in hospital

A 69-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Russian drone attack on a minibus in Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, paramedics began resuscitation efforts in the ambulance, but the injuries were too severe – they could not save him.

Hryhorov also noted that the total number of injured as a result of the attack increased to 13. Ten women, one man, and two children were injured.

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance - Hryhorov wrote.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Prosecutor's Office reported that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attack - the report says.

Recall

On October 26, Russian occupiers attacked a minibus with passengers in Mykolaiv rural community in Sumy region with a drone. Among the victims is a minor child. The minibus itself burned to the ground.

