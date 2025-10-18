The enemy deliberately attacked Sumy region: the railway station and educational institutions were damaged

$41.640.00
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 17843 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
October 18, 08:50 AM • 16779 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 36066 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 60139 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 43962 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 46857 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36099 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25363 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22581 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 12111 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 20044 views
Poltava attacked by Russian drones at night: consequences shownPhotoOctober 18, 06:44 AM • 5320 views
Flight up to 5000 km: media revealed Putin's possible route to the summit with Trump in BudapestPhotoOctober 18, 07:14 AM • 7060 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the USOctober 18, 07:59 AM • 13834 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 07:15 AM • 83825 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 107637 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 07:53 AM • 133506 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 98657 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 123430 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Finland
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 20112 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 33684 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 40506 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 68640 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 115778 views
The enemy deliberately attacked Sumy region: the railway station and educational institutions were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

In Sumy region, the enemy deliberately attacked the railway station and railway infrastructure facilities, damaging windows in passenger cars and buildings. Hits were also recorded near educational institutions in the region, reportedly without casualties.

The enemy deliberately attacked Sumy region: the railway station and educational institutions were damaged

The blast wave damaged windows in passenger cars and buildings, and hits were also recorded near educational institutions in the region. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to deliberately attack the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community with attack drones. As of 4:30 p.m., hits have been recorded near educational institutions and railway infrastructure facilities.

The blast wave damaged windows in passenger cars and the station building, but, preliminarily, there were no casualties. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- stated in the report of the head of the region.

Recall

On the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked the village of Chernechchyna, Sumy region, with an attack drone. As a result of the hit on a residential building, a married couple and their sons, aged 6 and 4, were killed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Sumy