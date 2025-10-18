The enemy deliberately attacked Sumy region: the railway station and educational institutions were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, the enemy deliberately attacked the railway station and railway infrastructure facilities, damaging windows in passenger cars and buildings. Hits were also recorded near educational institutions in the region, reportedly without casualties.
The blast wave damaged windows in passenger cars and buildings, and hits were also recorded near educational institutions in the region. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy continues to deliberately attack the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community with attack drones. As of 4:30 p.m., hits have been recorded near educational institutions and railway infrastructure facilities.
The blast wave damaged windows in passenger cars and the station building, but, preliminarily, there were no casualties. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Recall
On the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked the village of Chernechchyna, Sumy region, with an attack drone. As a result of the hit on a residential building, a married couple and their sons, aged 6 and 4, were killed.