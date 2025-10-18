The enemy deliberately attacked Sumy region: the railway station and educational institutions were damaged

The blast wave damaged windows in passenger cars and buildings, and hits were also recorded near educational institutions in the region. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to deliberately attack the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community with attack drones. As of 4:30 p.m., hits have been recorded near educational institutions and railway infrastructure facilities.

The blast wave damaged windows in passenger cars and the station building, but, preliminarily, there were no casualties. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - stated in the report of the head of the region.

Recall

On the night of September 30, Russian troops attacked the village of Chernechchyna, Sumy region, with an attack drone. As a result of the hit on a residential building, a married couple and their sons, aged 6 and 4, were killed.