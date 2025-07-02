$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Military Ombudsman: new powers regarding military rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 389 views

Dmytro Lubinets outlined the duties of the military ombudsman, who will deal with violations of military rights during service. This includes failure to respond to reports and service violations, while mobilization issues remain with the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Military Ombudsman: new powers regarding military rights

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that the military ombudsman can address issues of violations of military personnel's rights within the scope of their direct service. For example, failure to respond to reports, non-transfers, and other service violations, Lubinets noted during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The first institution is enshrined in the Constitution – it is the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. As for the mobilization process, socio-economic rights, the right of military personnel to receive additional assistance from the state – this remains with our institution

- Lubinets explained. 

Lubinets added that there is a large scope of work that the military ombudsman can handle, particularly concerning issues related to the direct performance of military service.

We have a huge amount of work – it's the violation of military personnel's rights during service. This includes failure to respond to reports, non-transfers, and various service violations. This is precisely the field that the military ombudsman can address

- emphasized the Ombudsman.

Addition

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported cases of mobilization of seriously ill individuals, who are subsequently successfully demobilized. The procedure can be delayed if the serviceman is in a combat zone.

The Ombudsman's Office received 3,500 appeals regarding violations of citizens' rights during mobilization in 2024. In 2025, over 2,000 such complaints have already been registered.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
