Military Ombudsman: new powers regarding military rights

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that the military ombudsman can address issues of violations of military personnel's rights within the scope of their direct service. For example, failure to respond to reports, non-transfers, and other service violations, Lubinets noted during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The first institution is enshrined in the Constitution – it is the institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. As for the mobilization process, socio-economic rights, the right of military personnel to receive additional assistance from the state – this remains with our institution - Lubinets explained.

Lubinets added that there is a large scope of work that the military ombudsman can handle, particularly concerning issues related to the direct performance of military service.

We have a huge amount of work – it's the violation of military personnel's rights during service. This includes failure to respond to reports, non-transfers, and various service violations. This is precisely the field that the military ombudsman can address - emphasized the Ombudsman.

Addition

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported cases of mobilization of seriously ill individuals, who are subsequently successfully demobilized. The procedure can be delayed if the serviceman is in a combat zone.

The Ombudsman's Office received 3,500 appeals regarding violations of citizens' rights during mobilization in 2024. In 2025, over 2,000 such complaints have already been registered.