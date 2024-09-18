На атакованому Україною військовому арсеналі в тверській області рф могло бути до 30 тисяч тонн боєприпасів - військовий експерт

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108384 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112432 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140742 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112229 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179546 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 74111 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 74111 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 48039 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 48039 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 36076 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 36076 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 65011 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 36472 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 36472 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189799 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179544 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 195410 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195410 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145964 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145542 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149955 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141113 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141113 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157750 views
На атакованому Україною військовому арсеналі в тверській області рф могло бути до 30 тисяч тонн боєприпасів - військовий експерт

На атакованому Україною військовому арсеналі в тверській області рф могло бути до 30 тисяч тонн боєприпасів - військовий експерт

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12960 views

The military arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation that was attacked by Ukraine could have stored up to 30,000 tons of ammunition. These are mainly 122-mm rockets and 82-mm mines, which would be enough for 10-18 months of fighting.

Up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines, could be stored at the 107th arsenal of the GRU in the Tver region of Russia, which was attacked by SBU and Defense Forces drones, said Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer of the Information Resistance group, UNN reports.

Regarding the explosions at the 107th arsenal of the DRMA in the Tver region. According to the currently pulsating information in open sources, the warehouses could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mortars

- wrote Oleksandr Kovalenko.

He explained that if we are talking about 122-mm rockets only, this is more than 460 thousand rounds. Taking into account the frequency of MLRS use, this is a stockpile for 10 months of active hostilities or more than a year of medium intensity.

If we talk only about 82-mm mines, this is 10 million rounds, or, taking into account the intensity of their use in the combat zone, this is a supply for more than a year and a half of active use.

Kovalenko also believes that other types of ammunition were stored at the arsenal, including 152-mm and 122-mm cannon artillery, and even MLRS are mentioned.

But you can imagine the scale of losses, even in a mixed type of bookmaker. And it will not be easy to extinguish all this non-stop detonation. I think they will do the same as with oil depots until everything burns to the ground, and watch the BCs fly away from afar,” the military expert believes.

Drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse with Iskanders and KABAs in the Tver region of Russia18.09.24, 10:45 • 14252 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine

