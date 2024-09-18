На атакованому Україною військовому арсеналі в тверській області рф могло бути до 30 тисяч тонн боєприпасів - військовий експерт

Up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines, could be stored at the 107th arsenal of the GRU in the Tver region of Russia, which was attacked by SBU and Defense Forces drones, said Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer of the Information Resistance group, UNN reports.

Regarding the explosions at the 107th arsenal of the DRMA in the Tver region. According to the currently pulsating information in open sources, the warehouses could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mortars - wrote Oleksandr Kovalenko.

He explained that if we are talking about 122-mm rockets only, this is more than 460 thousand rounds. Taking into account the frequency of MLRS use, this is a stockpile for 10 months of active hostilities or more than a year of medium intensity.

If we talk only about 82-mm mines, this is 10 million rounds, or, taking into account the intensity of their use in the combat zone, this is a supply for more than a year and a half of active use.

Kovalenko also believes that other types of ammunition were stored at the arsenal, including 152-mm and 122-mm cannon artillery, and even MLRS are mentioned.

But you can imagine the scale of losses, even in a mixed type of bookmaker. And it will not be easy to extinguish all this non-stop detonation. I think they will do the same as with oil depots until everything burns to the ground, and watch the BCs fly away from afar,” the military expert believes.

Drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse with Iskanders and KABAs in the Tver region of Russia