Drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse with Iskanders and KABAs in the Tver region of Russia

Last night, drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the village of Toropets, Tver region. This was reported to UNN by a source.

According to the source, the warehouse contained missiles intended for Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, KABs, and artillery ammunition.

After the arrival of the Ukrainian drones, an extremely powerful detonation began. Locals were asking each other in public if it was a nuclear bomb that had come to them. Now the "cotton" is burning over a 6-kilometer-wide area. Local authorities announced the evacuation of the population - The source told UNN.

"The SBU, together with its colleagues from the Defense Forces, continues to methodically reduce the enemy's missile potential, which it uses to destroy Ukrainian cities. We continue to work to organize a similar "picture" at other Russian military facilities working for the war against Ukraine," an SBU source said.

Ammunition depot in Tver region of Russia burns and detonates after drone attack: NASA satellite data shown