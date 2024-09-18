Drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse with Iskanders and KABAs in the Tver region of Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105395 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178849 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146793 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112200 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177972 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104813 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34457 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 91962 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 62041 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 34980 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 53149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177972 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193953 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145128 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144788 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157150 views
Drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse with Iskanders and KABAs in the Tver region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14251 views

Ukrainian drones attacked a large depot of missiles and aircraft bombs in the Tver region of Russia. Missiles for Iskanders, Tochka-U, KABs and artillery ammunition were destroyed, causing a powerful detonation.

Last night, drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO wiped out a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the village of Toropets, Tver region. This was reported to UNN by a source. 

According to the source, the warehouse contained missiles intended for Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, KABs, and artillery ammunition.

After the arrival of the Ukrainian drones, an extremely powerful detonation began. Locals were asking each other in public if it was a nuclear bomb that had come to them. Now the "cotton" is burning over a 6-kilometer-wide area. Local authorities announced the evacuation of the population

- The source told UNN. 

"The SBU, together with its colleagues from the Defense Forces, continues to methodically reduce the enemy's missile potential, which it uses to destroy Ukrainian cities. We continue to work to organize a similar "picture" at other Russian military facilities working for the war against Ukraine," an SBU source said.

Ammunition depot in Tver region of Russia burns and detonates after drone attack: NASA satellite data shown18.09.24, 08:55 • 15126 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising