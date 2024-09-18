ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ammunition depot in Tver region of Russia burns and detonates after drone attack: NASA satellite data shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15125 views

An ammunition depot in the Toropets district of the Tver region of Russia is on fire after a UAV attack. Residents are evacuated, and NASA satellite imagery captured thermal signatures on the territory of the 107th arsenal of the GRU.

An ammunition depot in the Toropets district of the Tver region in Russia is on fire and detonating after a UAV attack, ASTRA Telegram-channel reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, the military unit 54169 TT is located in Toropets. There is also another military unit in Toropets - the former military unit 55443, now 11777 (107th arsenal of the GRU).

"The ammunition depots are still burning and detonating. Local authorities did not recognize the attack on the military unit, saying only that the fire started after the wreckage of the downed UAV fell," ASTRA notes .

Meanwhile, NASA satellite imagery has reportedly captured thermal signatures on almost the entire territory of the 107th arsenal of the GRU in the Tver region of Russia.

According to the data of the Tatarigami forensic expert, the attacked warehouse stored, among other things, 122-mm rockets for Grad and 82-mm artillery mines.

Residents of the city and the district are being evacuated, but as ASTRA notes, residents of the village of Tsikarevo, which, according to maps, is located directly opposite the burning warehouses, have been cut off from evacuation - they can only escape through the lake. Some of the residents sailed away in their boats, while others are waiting for evacuation from the local authorities on the shore, residents of the area told ASTRA. 

Reports that an arsenal for storing missiles and other ammunition was being built in Toropil were reported in 2015 and in 2018.

In addition to the 107th arsenal of the GRU, there is reportedly military unit 54169 nearby, and soldiers were also evacuated from there last night, relatives told ASTRA. The unit has been attacked twice before, in May and June, ASTRA sources said. The regional authorities and the Russian Defense Ministry have not reported the incident. 

Meanwhile, on September 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense system "destroyed" 54 unmanned aerial vehicles overnight: 27 - over the territory of Kursk region, 16 - over the territory of Bryansk region, seven - over the territory of Smolensk region, three - over the territory of Belgorod region and one - over the territory of Orel region.

Julia Shramko

War
nasaNASA

