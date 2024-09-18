Fire breaks out in Tver region of Russia due to UAV crash, population evacuated

A fire broke out in Toropets, Tver Region, as a result of a drone crash. This was reported by the press service of the regional government with reference to Governor Igor Rudenya. It was not reported where the fire started. Local authorities are evacuating the population, reports UNN.

Details

The message about the fire that started during the UAV attack was published on the Telegram channel of the regional administration at 3:31 Moscow time. Thirty minutes later, the press service reported that Governor Rudenya had decided to “partially evacuate the population from the area where the air defense is operating and the fire is being localized.

The press service said in a statement that air defense systems continue to repel “a massive drone attack in the skies over the city.” The number of UAVs suppressed or destroyed was not reported.

