Fire breaks out in Tver region of Russia due to UAV crash, population evacuated

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144231 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147081 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188577 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178427 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 37337 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 95160 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 65531 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 38564 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 56497 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194375 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145367 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145013 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157323 views
Fire breaks out in Tver region of Russia due to UAV crash, population evacuated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18658 views

A fire breaks out in Toropets, Tver Region, Russia, as a result of a drone crash. Local authorities are evacuating the population, and air defense systems continue to repel a “massive drone attack.

A fire broke out in Toropets, Tver Region, as a result of a drone crash. This was reported by the press service of the regional government with reference to Governor Igor Rudenya. It was not reported where the fire started. Local authorities are evacuating the population, reports UNN

Details

The message about the fire that started during the UAV attack was published on the Telegram channel of the regional administration at 3:31 Moscow time. Thirty minutes later, the press service reported that Governor Rudenya had decided to “partially evacuate the population from the area where the air defense is operating and the fire is being localized.

The press service said in a statement that air defense systems continue to repel “a massive drone attack in the skies over the city.” The number of UAVs suppressed or destroyed was not reported.

“The situation is difficult but under control": Wildfires in Kharkiv region engulf about 14 locations17.09.24, 15:27 • 11978 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

