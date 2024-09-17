ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“The situation is difficult but under control": Wildfires in Kharkiv region engulf about 14 locations

“The situation is difficult but under control": Wildfires in Kharkiv region engulf about 14 locations

Forest fires are raging in Kharkiv region at 14 locations, mostly in the de-occupied territories. The situation is difficult due to possible mines, but it is under control, with equipment and observation posts deployed.

Forest fires continue to rage in the Kharkiv region. Currently, about 14 locations in the region are on fire, most of them in areas that could be mined. However, the situation is under control. This was stated by the head of the Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Currently, about 14 locations in the region are under fire, most of which are located in the de-occupied territories that may be mined

- said Sinegubov.

 According to the head of the RMA, the reasons for covering so many locations are a significant amount of flammable dead wood; unkempt houses with backyards, fewer fire alerts due to fewer permanent residents, and difficult working conditions for rescuers.

Large-scale forest fire in Poltava and Donetsk regions continues for the third day: fire has covered about 1050 hectares, 53 evacuated17.09.24, 13:09 • 10522 views

Round-the-clock headquarters and observation points have been deployed in the region, including drone surveys. Fire trains are on duty.

"The situation is difficult, but under control," Sinegubov said.

 Agricultural machinery was used to counteract the spread of the fire.

According to the head of the RMA,  there is a constant detonation of shells in some areas.

Over 60% of fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations - Ministry of Environment17.09.24, 13:13 • 25735 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

