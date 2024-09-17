“The situation is difficult but under control": Wildfires in Kharkiv region engulf about 14 locations

Forest fires continue to rage in the Kharkiv region. Currently, about 14 locations in the region are on fire, most of them in areas that could be mined. However, the situation is under control. This was stated by the head of the Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Currently, about 14 locations in the region are under fire, most of which are located in the de-occupied territories that may be mined - said Sinegubov.

According to the head of the RMA, the reasons for covering so many locations are a significant amount of flammable dead wood; unkempt houses with backyards, fewer fire alerts due to fewer permanent residents, and difficult working conditions for rescuers.

Large-scale forest fire in Poltava and Donetsk regions continues for the third day: fire has covered about 1050 hectares, 53 evacuated

Round-the-clock headquarters and observation points have been deployed in the region, including drone surveys. Fire trains are on duty.

"The situation is difficult, but under control," Sinegubov said.

Agricultural machinery was used to counteract the spread of the fire.

According to the head of the RMA, there is a constant detonation of shells in some areas.

Over 60% of fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations - Ministry of Environment