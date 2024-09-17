Large-scale forest fire in Poltava and Donetsk regions continues for the third day: fire has covered about 1050 hectares, 53 evacuated

A large-scale forest fire has been extinguished for three days in Poltava region and Liman district in Donetsk region. The fire has covered about 1050 hectares, 53 residents have been evacuated, more than 350 rescuers and 70 units of equipment have been engaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday in social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"For three days now, a large-scale forest fire has been extinguished in Poltava and Lyman regions," the statement said.

In Poltava district, the report said, due to high wind gusts and a prolonged lack of precipitation, the fire spread rapidly over a large area. "At present, the fire has covered an area of about 700 hectares," the statement said.

As indicated, dry vegetation and forest litter are burning on an area of about 50 hectares. "53 residents of the villages of Pudlivka, Dubyna, Mankivka and Sobkivka were evacuated. Information on damaged households and buildings is being clarified," the SES said.

On the territory of the Lyman forestry, as noted, the fire has burned through about 350 hectares of forest. Currently, there is no threat of the fire spreading to populated areas.

More than 350 rescuers and nearly 70 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

