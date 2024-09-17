Over 60% of fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations - Ministry of Environment
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Environmental Protection reports that most of the fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations. Due to shelling, the country is losing ecosystems, and the damage is estimated at billions.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources said that more than 60% of fires are caused by Russian shelling. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutsky during a telethon, UNN reports .
More than 60% of fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations, but a significant number of fires are also caused by negligent actions of people
According to him, Ukraine is losing ecosystems due to Russian shelling, which causes fires, and the damage is estimated at billions.
