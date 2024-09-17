Over 60% of fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations - Ministry of Environment

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources said that more than 60% of fires are caused by Russian shelling. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutsky during a telethon, UNN reports .

More than 60% of fires in Ukraine are caused by military operations, but a significant number of fires are also caused by negligent actions of people - Krasnolutsky said.

According to him, Ukraine is losing ecosystems due to Russian shelling, which causes fires, and the damage is estimated at billions.

In the Kyiv region , a fire broke out in warehouses and was extinguished for several hours.