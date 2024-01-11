ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Militants seize UN helicopter in Somalia

Militants seize UN helicopter in Somalia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37521 views

Al-Shabab militants seize a UN helicopter that made an emergency landing in Somalia; the fate of the passengers remains unknown.

Militants of the Somali group al-Shabab seized a United Nations helicopter when it made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the Islamist group. Reuters reports this with reference to a military official, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that there were two Somalis and several foreigners on board.

After taking off from the city of Beledweyne, the helicopter malfunctioned and crash-landed near the village of Hindher, which borders the Galguduud region. It was then captured

a source told the publication.

The fate of the people from the seized helicopter is currently unknown.

"Al-Shabab is affiliated with al-Qaeda and has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006, trying to establish its own rule based on strict adherence to Sharia law.

"Al-Shabab controls territories in southern and central Somalia and continues to attack civilian and military institutions.

The UN and other donors are systematically helping Somalia. 

Pirates tried to hijack a Liberian ship near Somalia: the ship was intercepted by the Indian Navy05.01.24, 16:45 • 23971 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

