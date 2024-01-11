Militants seize UN helicopter in Somalia

Militants of the Somali group al-Shabab seized a United Nations helicopter when it made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the Islamist group. Reuters reports this with reference to a military official, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that there were two Somalis and several foreigners on board.

After taking off from the city of Beledweyne, the helicopter malfunctioned and crash-landed near the village of Hindher, which borders the Galguduud region. It was then captured a source told the publication.

The fate of the people from the seized helicopter is currently unknown.

"Al-Shabab is affiliated with al-Qaeda and has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006, trying to establish its own rule based on strict adherence to Sharia law.

"Al-Shabab controls territories in southern and central Somalia and continues to attack civilian and military institutions.

The UN and other donors are systematically helping Somalia.

