Pirates tried to hijack a Liberian ship near Somalia: the ship was intercepted by the Indian Navy

Pirates tried to hijack a Liberian ship near Somalia: the ship was intercepted by the Indian Navy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23973 views

The Indian Navy intercepted a hijacked Liberian ship off the coast of Somalia. Indian Navy commandos boarded the ship and began a "sanitary sweep"

The Indian military managed to intercept a Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked yesterday off the coast of Somalia in the North Arabian Sea. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of India, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 4, the vessel sent a report to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) that approximately five to six unidentified armed men had boarded . 

In response, the Indian Navy launched a maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) and redirected the INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the ship.

The press service noted that Indian Navy commandos boarded the seized Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea and are now conducting "sanitization" operations

US sinks three Houthi boats in the Red Sea31.12.23, 12:40 • 42756 views

Addendum

It is known that the Indian Navy has increased surveillance of the Arabian Sea after the recent wave of attacks in the region.

Experts believe that this is due to the fact that the US-led naval forces have diverted their attention to the Red Sea to prevent Houthi attacks.

Data from the Indian Navy's Indian Ocean Region Information Synthesis Center shows at least three kidnappings in December. The previous similar incident was reported in 2017.

Recall

The United States has announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative to secure shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

"The Prosperity Guardian brings together several countries, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Oil rises amid tensions in the Red Sea after Houthi attacks20.12.23, 12:00 • 27947 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

