Militants attack Mykolaiv region with artillery, damaging agricultural machinery
Kyiv • UNN
On April 30, the Kutsurubska community in Ukraine came under enemy artillery fire, which damaged agricultural equipment, an outbuilding and the fence of a private household in the village of Dmytrivka, and the water area of the Ochakivska community was also shelled, but there were no casualties or injuries.
In Mykolaiv region, Russian troops shelled two communities over the past day, damaging agricultural equipment, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports .
Details
"Yesterday, on April 30, at 15:10, Kutsurubska community came under enemy artillery fire. As a result, agricultural machinery, an outbuilding and a fence of a private household were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties," Kim said on Telegram.
Also, according to him, yesterday, on April 30, at 15:25 and 15:49, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. At night, on April 30, at 22:23, the enemy repeatedly fired artillery at the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties in both cases.
