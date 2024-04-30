Mykolaiv region: Russians shelled two communities with artillery, damaged power lines near recreation center

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community and the village of Rybakivka in the Koblivka community with artillery yesterday. There were no casualties, but a power line near a recreation center was damaged. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, on April 29, at 08:07 and 09:40, the water area of the Ochakiv community was shelled by artillery. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, between 09:38 and 10:01, Russians shelled Rybakivka village of the Koblivka community with artillery. As a result, a power line near the recreation center was damaged. No one was injured.

