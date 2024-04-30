The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia region 254 times, including airstrikes on Mala Tokmachka

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 254 attacks on the territory of 7 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. No one was killed or injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov on Tuesday, UNN reports.

During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 254 times. 7 settlements were under enemy fire - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, the enemy launched an air strike on Mala Tokmachka.

96 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

6 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

151 artillery shellings were made on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

"We received 19 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured," said the RMA chief.

