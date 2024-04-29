russian strike on Odesa: number of casualties rises to 32

A russian missile strike on the waterfront in Odesa killed four people and injured 32 others. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As of 23:00, 4 people were killed, 32 people were injured, including 2 children - the department summarized.

It is noted that 45 rescuers and 15 units of SES equipment were involved in the aftermath of the attack.

Missile attack on Odesa: Keeper tells about the condition of wounded children