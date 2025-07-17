Mike's launched a new tropical flavor - Pineapple!

Last year, the company launched Mike's Hard Drink in Ukraine — a beverage with real lemon juice, an alcoholic note, and a recognizable fruity taste – lemon and cherry.

Currently, the product line is expanding with a new tropical option — Mike's Pineapple. It's a combination of juicy pineapple and a light coolness that perfectly refreshes and sets the mood — whether it's a picnic, a gathering with friends, or just a quiet evening.

Why you should pay attention to the new flavor:

- contains real lemon juice;

- rich, bright taste with a tropical character;

- light alcoholic note;

- stylish bottle — both for yourself and for company.

Mike's Pineapple — it's a light tropical mood you want to capture in the moment.