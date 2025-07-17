Mike's launched a new tropical flavor - Pineapple!

$41.810.01
48.520.28
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18261 views
July 17, 04:00 AM • 211199 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125385 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151561 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134517 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103687 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 264569 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69810 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78712 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90890 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 102128 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 123551 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 59546 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?05:27 AM • 74328 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 135097 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 138279 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 211184 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 264560 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 198419 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 350099 views
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 35441 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 172264 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 192369 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 132470 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 143812 views
Mike's launched a new tropical flavor - Pineapple!

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

This summer, the Mike's Hard Drink brand introduced a vibrant new product — the Pineapple flavor, which could become the main favorite of the season.

Mike's launched a new tropical flavor - Pineapple!

Last year, the company launched Mike's Hard Drink in Ukraine — a beverage with real lemon juice, an alcoholic note, and a recognizable fruity taste – lemon and cherry.

Currently, the product line is expanding with a new tropical option — Mike's Pineapple. It's a combination of juicy pineapple and a light coolness that perfectly refreshes and sets the mood — whether it's a picnic, a gathering with friends, or just a quiet evening.

Why you should pay attention to the new flavor:  

-  contains real lemon juice;

 - rich, bright taste with a tropical character;  

- light alcoholic note;  

- stylish bottle — both for yourself and for company.  

Mike's Pineapple — it's a light tropical mood you want to capture in the moment.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

