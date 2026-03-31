Midas Case: Ukraine asks Israel to extradite not only Mindich, but also Zuckerman

The Prosecutor General's Office has sent an extradition request for two suspects in the "Midas" case. This was reported to UNN by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It concerns two suspects - the PGO clarified regarding the extradition request in the "Midas" case.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it concerns Oleksandr Tsukerman. On the NABU tapes, he appears as "Sugarman".

Let's add

As reported by Mariana Haiovska, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, in a comment to UNN, the PGO sent an extradition request for businessman Timur Mindich to the relevant Israeli agency.

Earlier, the lead detective in the Mindich case, Oleksandr Abakumov, reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau had submitted all necessary documents to the PGO to initiate the extradition procedure.

However, as Haiovska reported, the process was delayed due to the identification and need to rectify certain shortcomings in the documents provided by NABU.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU also published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the operation of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

A number of individuals involved were notified of suspicion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. After this, Mindich and Tsukerman appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs' wanted lists.