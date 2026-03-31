Midas Case: Ukraine asks Israel to extradite not only Mindich, but also Zuckerman

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:58 PM • 6260 views
Which pensioners will receive an increase from April 1 and why not everyone will feel it
02:32 PM • 13805 views
EU prepares new rules for Ukrainians after 2027 – protection may be limited
Exclusive
March 31, 12:52 PM • 17621 views
Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that it had sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel
March 31, 12:21 PM • 20514 views
"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine
March 31, 11:48 AM • 19864 views
Average salary in Ukraine increased by 1% in a month: who earns the most and wherePhoto
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 36791 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 127080 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 62735 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 62569 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 61596 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
77%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 2026March 31, 09:10 AM • 33101 views
Up to 10 drones detected in Estonian airspace, three locations being checkedMarch 31, 10:52 AM • 11801 views
What distinguishes Coca-Cola from Pepsi - composition, recipe, and "secret" ingredients of favorite drinksPhotoMarch 31, 11:05 AM • 33536 views
Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogramPhotoMarch 31, 11:46 AM • 15609 views
Golden toilet displayed in Washington, mocking Trump's decor amid White House renovationsPhotoVideoMarch 31, 11:59 AM • 17864 views
Publications
What distinguishes Coca-Cola from Pepsi - composition, recipe, and "secret" ingredients of favorite drinksPhotoMarch 31, 11:05 AM • 33601 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhotoMarch 31, 07:42 AM • 58626 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 127084 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 67424 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 79727 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Timur Mindich
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet displayed in Washington, mocking Trump's decor amid White House renovationsPhotoVideoMarch 31, 11:59 AM • 17892 views
Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogramPhotoMarch 31, 11:46 AM • 15637 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideoMarch 31, 06:33 AM • 49867 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 38855 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 34359 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

Midas Case: Ukraine asks Israel to extradite not only Mindich, but also Zuckerman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2422 views

Ukraine has sent a request to Israel for the extradition of businessmen in a corruption case at Energoatom. The suspects are linked to a $100 million scheme.

Midas Case: Ukraine asks Israel to extradite not only Mindich, but also Zuckerman

The Prosecutor General's Office has sent an extradition request for two suspects in the "Midas" case. This was reported to UNN by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It concerns two suspects 

- the PGO clarified regarding the extradition request in the "Midas" case.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it concerns Oleksandr Tsukerman. On the NABU tapes, he appears as "Sugarman".

Let's add

As reported by Mariana Haiovska, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, in a comment to UNN, the PGO sent an extradition request for businessman Timur Mindich to the relevant Israeli agency.

Earlier, the lead detective in the Mindich case, Oleksandr Abakumov, reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau had submitted all necessary documents to the PGO to initiate the extradition procedure. 

However, as Haiovska reported, the process was delayed due to the identification and need to rectify certain shortcomings in the documents provided by NABU.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU also published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme. 

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the operation of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

A number of individuals involved were notified of suspicion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Israeli citizens Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. After this, Mindich and Tsukerman appeared in the Ministry of Internal Affairs' wanted lists.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Energoatom
Timur Mindich
Sanctions
Energy
Search
Electricity
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Israel
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv