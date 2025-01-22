Microsoft is changing the rules for logging into accounts: what awaits users from February

Starting in February, Microsoft will automatically save users' accounts.

Reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Microsoft is making some changes to how you sign in to your Microsoft account next month. Starting in February 2025, users will be automatically signed in to their Microsoft account unless they sign out or use private browsing.

This is a change that people should be aware of, especially if they use a public computer.

If you sign in to your Microsoft account, you will always be asked if you want to stay logged in, writes The Verge, “so you don't have to sign in again next time.

Previously, when logging into a Microsoft account, users could choose whether to stay logged in or not. Now, to avoid automatic logins, you need to use private mode. “Or don't forget to log out after the session is over,” the publication explains.

If a user forgets to sign out of their Microsoft account, they will be able to force a logout in all browsers and programs except Xbox consoles.

These changes follow the recent addition of key support for all Microsoft accounts.

