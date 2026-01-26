Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden 12 years after accident - media

Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher is no longer bedridden - 12 years after a horrific skiing accident, the Daily Mail reports, writes UNN.

Details

Little has been publicly disclosed about the 57-year-old's recovery from a head injury sustained during a vacation in the French Alps in 2013.

Now, sources have told the newspaper that the seven-time world champion can sit in a wheelchair.

"After extensive conversations with several well-informed sources, Daily Mail Sport has learned that the Formula 1 legend, who just over 12 years ago hit his head and suffered a severe brain injury while skiing in Meribel in the French Alps, is not bedridden," the publication writes.

"He is 57 years old and cannot walk. Instead, he is wheeled around the mansion in a wheelchair by nurses and therapists, part of a 24-hour medical team," the publication states.

He is still cared for around the clock by his wife Corinna and a team of medical staff, The Sun reports.

"Schumacher has not been seen in public since the accident, and it was assumed that he could only communicate by blinking his eyes. But sources claim this is not the case," the publication writes.

One source said: "He understands some of the things that are happening around him, but probably not everything."

Michael Schumacher to become a grandfather: daughter Gina is expecting her first child