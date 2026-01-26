Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden 12 years after accident - media

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 3832 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 17669 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 28283 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 25288 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 23801 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20010 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17694 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16581 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16554 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27517 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
5.3m/s
89%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricityVideoJanuary 25, 11:40 PM • 9204 views
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM • 10889 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNSJanuary 26, 01:23 AM • 11289 views
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 7900 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 5346 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 94756 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 109903 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 115822 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 109367 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 109917 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Vilnius
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden 12 years after accident - media08:29 AM • 408 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 23407 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 23480 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 39870 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 40048 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136

Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden 12 years after accident - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Michael Schumacher, the Formula 1 legend, can now sit in a wheelchair after his head injury in 2013. He understands some of the things happening around him.

Michael Schumacher no longer bedridden 12 years after accident - media

Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher is no longer bedridden - 12 years after a horrific skiing accident, the Daily Mail reports, writes UNN.

Details

Little has been publicly disclosed about the 57-year-old's recovery from a head injury sustained during a vacation in the French Alps in 2013.

Now, sources have told the newspaper that the seven-time world champion can sit in a wheelchair.

"After extensive conversations with several well-informed sources, Daily Mail Sport has learned that the Formula 1 legend, who just over 12 years ago hit his head and suffered a severe brain injury while skiing in Meribel in the French Alps, is not bedridden," the publication writes.

"He is 57 years old and cannot walk. Instead, he is wheeled around the mansion in a wheelchair by nurses and therapists, part of a 24-hour medical team," the publication states.

He is still cared for around the clock by his wife Corinna and a team of medical staff, The Sun reports.

"Schumacher has not been seen in public since the accident, and it was assumed that he could only communicate by blinking his eyes. But sources claim this is not the case," the publication writes.

One source said: "He understands some of the things that are happening around him, but probably not everything."

Michael Schumacher to become a grandfather: daughter Gina is expecting her first child23.12.24, 17:27 • 103373 views

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the World
France