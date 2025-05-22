MHP, together with Vandog and with the support of the All-Ukrainian Advertising Coalition, presented updates to the rules for creative and production tenders

$41.440.05
46.910.26
The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region
The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
May 22, 04:46 AM • 74248 views

May 22, 04:46 AM • 74248 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack
May 22, 05:39 AM • 76617 views

May 22, 05:39 AM • 76617 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study
May 22, 07:48 AM • 65100 views

May 22, 07:48 AM • 65100 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ
10:28 AM • 41212 views

10:28 AM • 41212 views

Chris Brown released on bail: singer's world tour may be resumed
11:16 AM • 33747 views

11:16 AM • 33747 views
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Chris Brown released on bail: singer's world tour may be resumed
11:16 AM • 33835 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ
10:28 AM • 41295 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study
May 22, 07:48 AM • 65183 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming
May 21, 08:52 AM • 143229 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards
May 21, 07:20 AM • 165102 views

MHP, together with Vandog and with the support of the All-Ukrainian Advertising Coalition, presented updates to the rules for creative and production tenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The developments outline conditions and practices that ensure the most cooperative interaction for all market participants.

MHP, together with Vandog and with the support of the All-Ukrainian Advertising Coalition, presented updates to the rules for creative and production tenders

In Kyiv, updates to the rules of creative and production tenders, as well as developments in contractual and legal documents, developed on the initiative of MHP and Vandog with the support of the All-Ukrainian Advertising Coalition (VRK), were presented.

Work on the updates lasted almost 6 months. The initiators held open meetings and discussions with representatives of the creative industry and formed working groups that developed solutions in three key areas. These are:

  • updating the rules for creative tenders
    • development of recommendations for production tenders
      • improvement of legal documents.

        All developments are the result of joint work of MHP, creative agencies, production companies and other involved experts with the support of VRK. The aim of the initiative is to make the rules of creative and production tenders more transparent, strengthen partnership and fix the value of intellectual work.

        Maksym Lazebnyk, CEO of VRK, emphasized: "Markets need not state regulation, but industrial standards. We have become a modern guild - and our common goal is to restore the importance of rules based on trust and transparency."

        According to Valeriy Bondar, Deputy Chairman of the Board of MHP for Strategic Marketing Communications and Projects, the impact of marketing and creativity on business is enormous: "The entire contribution of the company to the project, for example, the release of a new product involving thousands of people, may suffer due to untimely or ill-conceived advertising campaign. Creativity is not an add-on, but part of the business process. And we - both customers and people who create and implement ideas - must treat it responsibly."

        Updates in creative tenders

        The first recommendations regarding creative tenders were developed at the end of last year. During their presentation to the market, a number of issues arose that required further clarification. These include opening information about the number and names of participants at the beginning of tenders, publishing scoring cards in the feedback, and introducing a success fee. The working group, which included specialists from MHP, VRK, the founder of Vandog Agency Iryna Metnyova, as well as representatives of Publicis Groupe and McCann, formulated a number of recommendations on these issues.

        For example, regarding the opening of information on the number of participants and the names of agencies, the working group recommends testing the approach to opening the names of agencies that have made it to the shortlist in the nearest creative tender. After that, analyze the number of refusals and possible comments, assess this impact and, based on this, make decisions about opening names in subsequent tenders.

        "We have come to a common understanding: the market is ripe for transparency, and we are ready to test an open model in the Ukrainian market. This is an important step towards trust," said Anastasia Livenets, head of MHP's marketing communications center.

        In terms of the timing of the tender, experts propose to fix the full timeline of the tender at the stage of agreeing on the terms, taking into account all internal and external stages, and in case of force majeure, be sure to inform the participants about the changes in advance. And as for the composition of the customer's team, the decision is as follows: to involve decision-makers who have the authority to finally approve or reject the idea from the very beginning. The composition of the team should remain unchanged for the entire period of the agency's work on the project.

        "The presentation of the idea from the agency should be seen not only by the delegate, but by the people who make the decision about its approval or rejection. Otherwise, there is a "broken telephone" effect. The team from the customer's side must not only be present, but also professional," added Anastasia Livenets.

        More details on the recommendations for holding tenders for creative ideas are available at the link.

        Legal framework that works for trust

        Olena Andriienko, member of the Supervisory Board of VRK, Deputy Director for Legal Affairs of Publicis Groupe Ukraine, presented the developments of the working group on legal issues, which, in particular, developed contractual and legal documents. These are four basic documents that can be a starting point for regulating interaction in creative tenders: a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), an agreement on the provision of services for the development of advertising materials, an agreement on the creation and use of a work, and an agreement on the transfer (disposal) of property rights to a work.

        "It is impossible to work in the creative industry, relying on the fact that all issues will be resolved exclusively at the level of the law, and compliance with the rules will be controlled only by state authorities. We see how the market is maturing - recommendations and practices are emerging that are not fixed by law, but are becoming part of the market's rules of the game. This is the so-called soft law, the functioning of which is ensured by the responsible attitude of market participants, and not by state sanctions. In this context, self-regulation is especially important - not when someone from above says what is right, but when the market participants themselves set ethical guidelines for doing business and adhere to them, valuing their own reputation. I am glad that our industry is coming to this stage," said Olena Andriienko.

        You can find the legal documents on the website.

        Developments in production tenders

        The need to update the rules of interaction not only in tenders for creative ideas, but also for the selection of production companies arose at the first discussion on the rules. It turned out to be relevant for a number of market players, so the third working group worked on updating the rules for production tenders. It included representatives of MHP, VRK, Adje, Tomin Film and the.eyes.views. Experts worked out the entire process of such tenders - from request to project implementation - and identified the biggest pain points of customers and production companies.

        "We are seeing more and more customers ready for direct contact with studios. This is the right step towards partnership instead of isolation. At the same time, there are typical problems that we worked on together with MHP and other market participants. We have developed recommendations that allow you to turn the tender not only into a competition, but also into a platform for ideas and the search for partners who value transparency, respect for creativity and healthy competition," said Mykyta Kukoba, co-owner and executive producer of Adje.

        For production tenders, the working group has formulated recommendations that relate to:

        - confidentiality and security of tender materials and communication within the process

        - the winner's refusal of the stated conditions or the conclusion of the contract

        - changes to the production team

        - closed information about the number and list of participants, as well as a closed list of directors from studios

        - ideas that are not synchronized with the budget and timing

        - quality of feedback and lack of justification for the results of the tender

        - terms of payment and document flow

        MHP has already implemented a new approach to production tenders. In particular, it provides for a new, step-by-step system for selecting partners in several stages - transparent and understandable for both the customer and the tender participants. "Yes, it's more work on the customer's side, but only at the beginning. For me, as the head of procurement of services, it is important not just to "purchase", but to build a system of cooperation where everyone understands the rules of the game - and respects them," said Iryna Honcharenko, head of the procurement of services department at MHP.

        Detailed recommendations on production tenders are available at the link.

        The speakers of the presentation agreed on one thing: the Ukrainian creative market has taken an important step towards self-regulation, where values are not declarations, but tools for work. New approaches will help form the basis of partnership between representatives of the marketing and creative industry, businesses and industry associations. VRK, MHP and Vandog offer other market players to use these recommendations if they wish and together form new practices of effective cooperation in the creative market of Ukraine.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

