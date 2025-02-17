MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

In 2024, MHP companies paid UAH 7.6 billion to the budgets of all levels in taxes, contributions and fees.

The amount of taxes paid in 2024 increased by 26% compared to 2023, which once again confirms this: MHP is a business that works for the sustainability of Ukraine and its economy.

During 2022-2024, including the period of the full-scale invasion, the company paid UAH 18.2 billion in taxes to the budgets.

"MHP is a strategic partner of the state, which operates steadily in the most difficult times, provides Ukrainians with quality products, creates jobs and supports the economy. Each hryvnia we pay to the budget is the result of hard work and dedication of MHP people. It is their professionalism and daily work that enables the company to maintain the financial stability of the country," - said Victoria Kapelyushna, Deputy Chairman of the Board and CFO of MHP

The company also systematically supports Ukrainians in their fight against the enemy. In particular, as part of the MHP Next Door program, MHP provides assistance to military personnel and veterans, which includes individualized guidance and comprehensive support for them and their families. In addition, in cooperation with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company actively develops communities by supporting their social and economic initiatives.

Help:

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 3 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.