Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43065 views

In 2024, MHP paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels. Over three years, including the period of full-scale invasion, the amount of tax payments amounted to UAH 18.2 billion.

In 2024, MHP companies paid UAH 7.6 billion to the budgets of all levels in taxes, contributions and fees.  

The amount of taxes paid in 2024 increased by 26% compared to 2023, which once again confirms this: MHP is a business that works for the sustainability of Ukraine and its economy. 

During 2022-2024, including the period of the full-scale invasion, the company paid UAH 18.2 billion in taxes to the budgets. 

"MHP is a strategic partner of the state, which operates steadily in the most difficult times, provides Ukrainians with quality products, creates jobs and supports the economy. Each hryvnia we pay to the budget is the result of hard work and dedication of MHP people. It is their professionalism and daily work that enables the company to maintain the financial stability of the country," - said Victoria Kapelyushna, Deputy Chairman of the Board and CFO of MHP

The company also systematically supports Ukrainians in their fight against the enemy. In particular, as part of the MHP Next Door program, MHP provides assistance to  military personnel and veterans, which includes individualized guidance and comprehensive support for them and their families. In addition, in cooperation with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company actively develops communities by supporting their social and economic initiatives.

Help:

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.  

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 3 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.  

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next Door program to provide individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones to return from the frontline.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
forbsForbes
ukraineUkraine

