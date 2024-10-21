MHP is one of the leaders among poultry producers in the European and global markets

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

MHP is one of the leaders among poultry producers in the European and global markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42731 views

For the second year in a row, MHP has been the leader in poultry production in Europe and the 8th in the world. The company invests in technology, exports to 70+ countries and plans to further modernize its production.

MHP is one of the leaders among poultry producers in the European and global markets

For the second year in a row, MHP has maintained its status as the largest poultry producer in Europe and 8th in the world, according to the WATT Poultry International rating. Despite all the challenges of a full-scale war, the company continues to operate steadily and makes a significant contribution to strengthening food security both nationally and globally.  

MHP is constantly improving its production practices in line with the principles of sustainable development and international standards of product quality and safety.  This allows the company not only to supply the domestic market, but also to export the highest quality products to more than 70 countries.  

MHP invests in the latest technologies and automation of production processes.  In 2023 alone, MHP invested more than $50 million in projects to increase production efficiency and reduce production costs.

This success is the result of teamwork. A high production culture, multi-level quality control at all stages, and the introduction of innovations are what allow MHP to maintain its leadership. But it is our employees who create this leadership - through their daily work

- commented Maxim Pisarev, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Production.  

MHP plans to continue to invest heavily in improving its production facilities and implementing the latest technologies. [This includes modernizing existing facilities, implementing automated production management systems and using innovative solutions to increase efficiency and productivity.  All of this will allow the company to ensure a reliable supply of quality products to consumers around the world.  

Information about the company:

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes. 

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 3 largest investors in the country.  As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center. 

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to the military, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones from the frontline. 

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

