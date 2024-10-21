MHP is one of the leaders among poultry producers in the European and global markets
Kyiv • UNN
For the second year in a row, MHP has been the leader in poultry production in Europe and the 8th in the world. The company invests in technology, exports to 70+ countries and plans to further modernize its production.
For the second year in a row, MHP has maintained its status as the largest poultry producer in Europe and 8th in the world, according to the WATT Poultry International rating. Despite all the challenges of a full-scale war, the company continues to operate steadily and makes a significant contribution to strengthening food security both nationally and globally.
MHP is constantly improving its production practices in line with the principles of sustainable development and international standards of product quality and safety. This allows the company not only to supply the domestic market, but also to export the highest quality products to more than 70 countries.
MHP invests in the latest technologies and automation of production processes. In 2023 alone, MHP invested more than $50 million in projects to increase production efficiency and reduce production costs.
This success is the result of teamwork. A high production culture, multi-level quality control at all stages, and the introduction of innovations are what allow MHP to maintain its leadership. But it is our employees who create this leadership - through their daily work
MHP plans to continue to invest heavily in improving its production facilities and implementing the latest technologies. [This includes modernizing existing facilities, implementing automated production management systems and using innovative solutions to increase efficiency and productivity. All of this will allow the company to ensure a reliable supply of quality products to consumers around the world.
Information about the company:
MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.
MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 3 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 food brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.
Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to the military, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones from the frontline.
The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.