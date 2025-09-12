$41.210.09
MHP among the best employers for veterans according to Forbes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

MHP entered the list of the 30 best employers for veterans in Ukraine according to Forbes. The ranking includes companies that systematically work to support defenders and their families.

MHP among the best employers for veterans according to Forbes

"MHP Poruch" – a model of comprehensive support

Over 2,900 MHP employees are currently at the front, and more than 900 are veterans already working at the company. The "MHP Poruch" program supports them. Within the program, a Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans has been established, uniting 36 coordinators. Over two years of operation, the Center has processed more than 5,200 requests – from assistance to military units to medical, psychological, and legal support. 

"We are well aware that due to various circumstances caused by the war, after the front, veterans face a new challenge – bureaucracy. It is fundamentally important for us that they do not face this alone. Experts and specialists of the center effectively become their voice in a system that sometimes works imperfectly. We consider each story separately, because it is about trust. When a veteran receives deserved benefits or payments, they feel that the state and society value them," says Yuriy Melnyk, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sustainable Development at MHP, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Legal support: over UAH 120 million in compensation

Since the beginning of 2024 alone, Serhiy Starovoyt, a legal support specialist at the MHP Center for Interaction with Military Personnel and Veterans, has processed over 560 legal requests. Thanks to the team's work, veterans and families of defenders have already received over UAH 120 million in compensation.

New professions: agro-drone operator

One of the important projects is "Drone Operators", implemented in partnership with the public organization "Vinnytsia Social Center".

Program participants learn to operate agricultural drones, work with navigation systems, and perform technical maintenance of equipment. After completing the course, they have the opportunity to get a job in agricultural companies, including MHP.

Watch the video about the "Drone Operators" project by clicking here.

Program graduate Roman Pasichnyk, who had to leave service due to health reasons, shares his experience: "The combination of agriculture and technology became natural for me. During my practice on MHP fields, I saw how drones can save tens of thousands of dollars and at the same time not damage crops. Now I dream of starting my own agribusiness."

50 veterans have already completed the program, and the company plans to expand the direction, creating a drone operator unit.

"Restored": development of rehabilitation services in communities

MHP invests in the development of a modern system of rehabilitation services. The "Restored" project includes both support for treatment and training for medical personnel.

Veteran and MHP employee Oleksandr Hahach says: "Rehabilitation at Myronivka Hospital helped me not only physically but also morally. Here I felt the support that is so lacking after the front."

Over the year, the company allocated over UAH 3 million for the treatment and rehabilitation of veterans. Currently, in partnership with the Ukrainian Catholic University, training is being conducted for doctors and new programs are being implemented for physical therapists.

"SuperHumans" course: culture of interaction with veterans in the team

The return of veterans to their workplaces requires the readiness of teams. For this purpose, MHP created an interactive course "SuperHumans", which teaches how to properly interact with people with military experience.

"Office workers were the first to complete "SuperHumans", then all production units will join the training. Today, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has already shown interest in the project, planning to scale it for the state support system. For MHP, this course has become more than an educational product. It is a signal of business maturity that realizes: a culture of support is no less important. After all, how we welcome veterans into teams depends not only on their new life but also on the country's resilience as a whole," –  says Inna Zakharchuk, Senior Business Partner for Personnel at MHP. 

In total, over three years, the company paid UAH 2.6 billion in salaries to mobilized employees, supported 110 veteran businesses, 140 social initiatives, and 35 adaptive spaces. MHP's contribution to supporting the country in figures — the company is a long-term leader in tax payments in the agricultural sector. Only in the first half of 2025, the company paid UAH 4.8 billion in taxes. Throughout 2024, MHP enterprises paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes, and during the full-scale invasion – UAH 23 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine