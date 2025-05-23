MFA on a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: "We would very much like President Trump to join it"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, commenting on a possible meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noted that Ukraine would like US President Donald Trump to join it. Sybiha told journalists about this, UNN reports.

There can be no conditions for continuing the meeting that took place in Turkey. Because a clear agreement was reached there. If you remove all these pseudo-historical lectures that came from the Russian delegation. Namely, the first is the exchange of prisoners of war, and it started today. The implementation of this point, as the President of Ukraine has already announced publicly, has begun - said Sybiha.

He noted that Ukraine is waiting for the Russian side to present their vision, their concept, and their proposals regarding the parameters of a future unconditional truce.

For our part, we are also preparing our vision, which we will also convey to the Russian side. The third position we are also working on is a meeting at the level of presidents - between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Putin. We admit that this meeting may be in an expanded format. We would very much like President Trump to join it. And we always consistently advocate and insist that Europe must be at the table of possible future negotiations. - added Sybiha.

Ukraine is interested in a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to accelerate peace efforts.