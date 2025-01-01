Mexico is "drowning" in tequila: the country cannot sell 500 million liters of the drink

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 72201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154497 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131097 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138470 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136469 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111480 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167513 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104609 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113999 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135198 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134464 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134464 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 62596 views

05:55 PM • 62596 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 103610 views

06:08 PM • 103610 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 105812 views

06:35 PM • 105812 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154506 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154506 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175568 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175568 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195098 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184216 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184216 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134464 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135198 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144249 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135794 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135794 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152873 views
Mexico is "drowning" in tequila: the country cannot sell 500 million liters of the drink

Mexico is "drowning" in tequila: the country cannot sell 500 million liters of the drink

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29518 views

The situation is exacerbated by potential tariffs from the US on Mexican goods and a decline in agave prices.

Mexico has accumulated about 500 million liters of unsold tequila due to falling demand in the US, which is the main market. The situation is exacerbated by potential tariffs on Mexican goods and falling agave prices. This is reported by the publication Financial Times, reports UNN.

Falling demand for tequila in the US

Demand for tequila in the US has dropped significantly, leaving Mexican producers with large stocks of unsold drink.

In particular, the prospect of the incoming President Donald Trump's administration imposing tariffs on imports of Mexican goods to the US threatens the golden age of tequila on the American market.

Financial company Bernstein analyst Trevor Sterling said that the tequila industry will face serious challenges in 2025.

According to him, more tequila is distilled in Mexico than is sold, leading to the accumulation of stocks.

Half a billion liters of tequila in stock

At the end of 2023, Mexico had over 525 million liters of tequila in storage. According to the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), about 1/6 of the 599 million liters produced last year remained in stock. Some of it is aged in barrels, but the rest is waiting to be bottled and sold.

Demand for tequila in the US has grown over the past decade thanks to celebrities creating their own brands. Among them are Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, and George Clooney's Casamigos. But over the past 18 months, consumption has fallen. The reasons were the decline in the "alcohol boom" during the pandemic and rising prices.

According to IWSR, in the first half of 2024, tequila sales in the US fell by 1.1% compared to growth of 4% in 2023 and 17% in 2021.

Decrease in exports

In 2022, Mexico exported a record 418.9 million liters of tequila, which was the peak of 13 years of growth. But in 2023, the volume fell by 4.2%, to 401.4 million liters.

80% of Mexican tequila goes to the US, which remains the largest market for producers. The next largest export volumes are Germany and Spain, which account for only 2% each.

Trump threatens the EU with tariffs if it does not increase US oil and gas purchases20.12.24, 12:44 • 16878 views

Threat of tariffs and falling agave prices

The situation may worsen due to the planned imposition of 25% tariffs on Mexican goods. CRT President Ramon Gonzalez believes that this will harm both the Mexican and American economies, as American consumers will have to pay more.

At the same time, the prices for agave - the main ingredient of tequila - have fallen significantly.

While producers previously paid around 30 pesos per kilogram, the price is now 6-8 pesos per contract and up to 2 pesos on the open market.

Brand with protected origin

Tequila, like champagne or parmesan, has the status of a product with protected geographical indication. It can only be produced in certain regions of Mexico, including the state of Jalisco, parts of Nayarit, Michoacán, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas. The drink must contain at least 51% sugars from blue agave.

Mexico tries to preserve trade deal amid Trump's threats07.12.24, 01:43 • 21415 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
spainSpain
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States

