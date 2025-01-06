Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control

The situation with the metapneumovirus detected in Ukraine is routine and fully controlled. This was reported by the Center for Public Health, according to UNN.

Details

"In connection with the spread of information about metapneumovirus, we emphasize the situation is routine and fully controlled," the Public Health Center said in a statement on social media.

The Public Health Center noted that metapneumovirus is a traditional virus that circulates in Ukraine during each epidemic season. The Public Health Center provides weekly information on this and other viruses that are relevant during the epidemic season.

"Symptoms of metapneumovirus are similar to colds or mild cases of influenza: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to a disease such as influenza, metapneumovirus is usually much milder and very rarely causes complications," the CDC informs.

It is also reported that protection against it does not require any special measures other than those we know from childhood:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water;

avoid contact with sick people;

follow coughing etiquette (cover your mouth with a napkin or the bend of your elbow);

periodically ventilate the room.

Addendum

In Ukraine, 13 cases of metapneumovirus have been reported.

Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Bohomolets National Medical University Olha Holubovska said that human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes diseases of the upper and lower respiratory tract, especially among children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children