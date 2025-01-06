Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147292 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134937 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134014 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113951 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130510 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129264 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36027 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97750 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101911 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181003 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129250 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142858 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134483 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151667 views
Actual
Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control

Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25148 views

The Center for Public Health reports that the situation with metapneumovirus in Ukraine is under control. There have been 13 cases of the disease, which is milder than the flu and rarely causes complications.

The situation with the metapneumovirus detected in Ukraine is routine and fully controlled. This was reported by the Center for Public Health, according to UNN.

Details

"In connection with the spread of information about metapneumovirus, we emphasize the situation is routine and fully controlled," the Public Health Center said in a statement on social media.

The Public Health Center noted that metapneumovirus is a traditional virus that circulates in Ukraine during each epidemic season. The Public Health Center provides weekly information on this and other viruses that are relevant during the epidemic season.

"Symptoms of metapneumovirus are similar to colds or mild cases of influenza: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to a disease such as influenza, metapneumovirus is usually much milder and very rarely causes complications," the CDC informs.

It is also reported that protection against it does not require any special measures other than those we know from childhood:

  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water;
    • avoid contact with sick people;
      • follow coughing etiquette (cover your mouth with a napkin or the bend of your elbow);
        • periodically ventilate the room.

          Addendum

          In Ukraine, 13 cases of metapneumovirus have been reported.

          Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Bohomolets National Medical University Olha Holubovska said that human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes diseases of the upper and lower respiratory tract, especially among children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

          China records outbreak of metapneumovirus-related diseases: hospitals are overcrowded with children05.01.25, 10:43 • 35302 views

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          SocietyHealth
          centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
          chinaChina
          ukraineUkraine

          Contact us about advertising