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Mercedes drove into a pedestrian zone at high speed in Germany: 8 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

In Hofgeismar, a Mercedes drove into a pedestrian zone and hit people. Eight people were injured, and the driver is in critical condition.

Mercedes drove into a pedestrian zone at high speed in Germany: 8 injured
HessenNewsTV/dpa

Several people were injured when a car traveling at high speed drove into a pedestrian zone in the German city of Hofgeismar on Friday morning, police said, UNN reports, citing dpa.

Details

Eight people were injured in the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (08:30 GMT), according to the latest data. Four were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering abrasions, bruises and shock. No serious injuries have been reported so far.

"According to witnesses, the man reportedly experienced health problems immediately before the car drove into the pedestrian zone," police said.

The car crashed into the wall of a department store after driving through the pedestrian zone. A large number of police officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The driver, a 68-year-old local resident, was initially given first aid by passersby. He was later taken to hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

The incident caused significant property damage in the pedestrian zone.

"Witnesses told officers at the scene that they had noticed the driver beforehand at a pedestrian crossing near Mühlenstraße [the site of the incident]," police said. "He appeared to be experiencing health problems," the police statement said.

"When they tried to speak to the man, who was sitting behind the wheel, the Mercedes suddenly drove into the pedestrian zone at high speed, hitting several pedestrians, crashing into outdoor market stalls, driving into the window of a department store and finally coming to a stop shortly afterward," police said.

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Julia Shramko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Germany