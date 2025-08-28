Men aged 18-22 have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine - Demchenko

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
04:08 AM • 10246 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 44672 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 28525 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 52148 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 138294 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 83781 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 51718 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65222 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51537 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 48280 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.9m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 33580 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 25440 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 10062 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction12:34 AM • 25330 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 17701 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 67538 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 68958 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 138308 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 135982 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 99495 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 47145 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 82172 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 86121 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 84107 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 117459 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Brent Crude
Tu-95
Kh-101
MiG-31

Men aged 18-22 have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1818 views

Men aged 18-22 have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine. New rules are already being applied at the border.

Men aged 18-22 have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine - Demchenko

Men aged 18-22 inclusive have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on the air of a telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Changes to the rules for crossing the border, which concern men aged 18-22 inclusive, have been published... They have actually entered into force. And border guards have already started applying them at the border from today. (...) And border guards already have the first people willing to cross the border. Some have even managed to register at checkpoints and leave Ukraine.

- said Demchenko.

At the same time, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service noted that new rules for female deputies have not yet been published. "We are waiting for them to come into force," he said.

In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree27.08.25, 15:29 • 83786 views

Julia Shramko

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine