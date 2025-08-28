Men aged 18-22 have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine - Demchenko

Men aged 18-22 inclusive have already started to be allowed to leave Ukraine, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on the air of a telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Changes to the rules for crossing the border, which concern men aged 18-22 inclusive, have been published... They have actually entered into force. And border guards have already started applying them at the border from today. (...) And border guards already have the first people willing to cross the border. Some have even managed to register at checkpoints and leave Ukraine. - said Demchenko.

At the same time, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service noted that new rules for female deputies have not yet been published. "We are waiting for them to come into force," he said.

In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree