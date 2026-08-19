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Meetings with Khmara and Sybiha are continuing in the Verkhovna Rada after more than five hours of dialogue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12760 views

Members of Parliament continued meetings with the candidates for the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The dialogue had lasted more than five hours the day before.

Meetings with Khmara and Sybiha are continuing in the Verkhovna Rada after more than five hours of dialogue

Meetings with candidates for the posts of Minister of Defense Yevhenii Khmara and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha are continuing in parliament, following more than five hours of dialogue the previous day, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

This morning, meetings continued between members of parliament from parliamentary factions and groups and the candidates for the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs — Yevhenii Khmara and Andrii Sybiha. Yesterday, the dialogue lasted more than five hours

- the Verkhovna Rada reported.

They discussed, as stated, "the tasks and challenges facing the state, as well as the candidates’ vision of the key priorities of their work." After all, as noted, these are the heads of agencies whose work largely determines the state’s defense capability, Ukraine’s position on the international stage, and the achievement of its strategic goals.

"Members of parliament emphasize the importance of ongoing dialogue between the government and parliament, a shared understanding of priorities, and coordinated work on decisions and legislative initiatives necessary to strengthen the state’s defense capability," the Verkhovna Rada noted.

Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP18.08.26, 16:15 • 20573 views

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the SBU Yevhenii Khmara was appointed acting head in his place.

Later, protests over Fedorov’s dismissal took place in many cities across Ukraine. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Following the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko’s government, Andrii Sybiha, a minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine