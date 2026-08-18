Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted nominations to the Verkhovna Rada for Yevhen Khmara to be appointed Minister of Defense and Andrii Sybiha to be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, according to UNN.

Zelenskyy submitted the nominations of Khmara and Sybiha to Parliament. Tomorrow there will be a vote on the two ministers: the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Zhelezniak reported.

The Verkhovna Rada’s official portal currently contains no information on submissions by the President of Ukraine for the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The schedule of meetings with candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs was circulated in parliament - lawmaker

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the SBU Yevhenii Khmara was appointed as interim head in his place.

Subsequently, protests took place in many Ukrainian cities over Fedorov’s dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Following the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko’s government, Andrii Sybiha, the minister of the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.