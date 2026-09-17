$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
10:32 PM • 1702 views
The U.S. House of Representatives has given final approval to a bill on "hellish sanctions" against RussiaVideo
10:18 PM • 2412 views
Belarus has massed troops and tanks near the Suwałki Corridor, close to NATO's borders
09:56 PM • 3206 views
The European Commission wants to direct up to €20 billion from the SAFE program to defense projects with Ukraine; the EU is surprised
08:58 PM • 6328 views
The EU is preparing sanctions against 27 Russians and organizations over the deportation of Ukrainian children – Sybiha
08:28 PM • 9606 views
In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers
08:08 PM • 10272 views
The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy
07:01 PM • 12683 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war
September 16, 04:14 PM • 19853 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
September 16, 03:48 PM • 27362 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets
September 16, 03:31 PM • 15558 views
Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
65%
748mm
Popular news
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 22194 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 20239 views
The occupiers struck the center of Kropyvnytskyi; there are casualtiesSeptember 16, 04:00 PM • 6020 views
In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a university building, causing damagePhoto07:31 PM • 5770 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded09:05 PM • 4468 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 27362 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 22347 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 31575 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 36503 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 37787 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Taylor Swift
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football player10:06 PM • 2244 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded09:05 PM • 4778 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 20408 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 45317 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 44946 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

Medvedev stated that without "greatness," Russia would simply cease to exist — such are the "laws of history"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia cannot exist without the status of a great power. He also regularly threatens the West with nuclear weapons.

Medvedev stated that without "greatness," Russia would simply cease to exist — such are the "laws of history"

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia allegedly cannot exist without the status of a "great power." He made the statement during a meeting with the secretaries of the regional branches of United Russia, The Moscow Times reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Our country can either be a great power, or it will not exist at all. Such are the laws of history

— Medvedev said.

He has made similar statements about Russia’s "greatness" before. In particular, after Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in 2022, Medvedev called for reminding Russia’s opponents of the "greatness and boundlessness of the Russian world."

Medvedev regularly threatens the West

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev repeatedly issued threats against Western countries, including mentioning the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

At the beginning of September, he also called for strikes on Berlin and German military enterprises after Russia was accused of being involved in the attack on Leipzig Airport.

"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict11.09.26, 19:19 • 24795 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Leipzig
Ukraine
Berlin