Medvedev stated that without "greatness," Russia would simply cease to exist — such are the "laws of history"

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia allegedly cannot exist without the status of a "great power." He made the statement during a meeting with the secretaries of the regional branches of United Russia, The Moscow Times reports, as cited by UNN.

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Our country can either be a great power, or it will not exist at all. Such are the laws of history — Medvedev said.

He has made similar statements about Russia’s "greatness" before. In particular, after Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in 2022, Medvedev called for reminding Russia’s opponents of the "greatness and boundlessness of the Russian world."

Medvedev regularly threatens the West

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev repeatedly issued threats against Western countries, including mentioning the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

At the beginning of September, he also called for strikes on Berlin and German military enterprises after Russia was accused of being involved in the attack on Leipzig Airport.

"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict