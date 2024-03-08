Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko opened a film studio in russia - Schemes

The wife of former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, Oksana Marchenko, has become the owner of a company in russia that produces films. This was reported by journalists of the Radio Liberty project "Schemes", UNN reports.

Details

According to the register of legal entities of the russian federation, in the fall of 2023, Vervica Film was registered, with a profile of production of films, videos and television programs, and in February 2024, the company registered the domain vervica-film.ru (not active at the time of publication - ed.).

Medvedchuk has become a new beneficiary of the economy of the occupied Donetsk region - rosmedia

The journalists found out that the company's founders are the russian Renaissance JSC (99.99%) and russian citizen Alexey Basmanov (0.01%).

It is noted that Viktor Medvedchuk indicated in his declaration that the beneficial owner of Renaissance JSC is his wife Oksana Marchenko. The same company is still listed among the founders of other structures of the couple in russia, in particular in the oil production company NZNP Trade, which develops the Gavrikovskoye field in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

The publication adds that Alexey Basmanov, a native of russia, worked in Ukraine together with Oksana Marchenko on the talent show "Ukraine's Got Talent" and was a line producer of the show.

The journalists of "Schemes" failed to get comments from Oleksiy Basmanov and Oksana Marchenko.

However, Basmanov's former colleagues said that he was involved in the production of films from Oksana Marchenko's Pilgrimage series, and he liked this work very much.

Addendum

Oksana Marchenko left Ukraine before the full-scale invasion on February 18, 2022.

In February 2023, the SBU announced that it had notified Marchenko of suspicion under the article "financing actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, changing the boundaries of the territory" (part 3 of article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A branch of Viktor Medvedchuk's organization "Druha Ukraina" was registered in Serbia

Recall

Former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, accused of treason against Ukraine, filed a lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. His intention is to appeal the decision to deprive him of Ukrainian citizenship.